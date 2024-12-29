CPD: Driver strikes pedestrian, crashes into Taste of Belgium at The Banks

CINCINNATI — A person was hospitalized Sunday after a driver hit them before crashing into Taste of Belgium at The Banks, Cincinnati police said.

CPD said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Rosa Parks Street and E Freedom Way.

A pedestrian was crossing Rosa Parks Street when they were struck by a driver in a white SUV. That driver then crashed into the side of Taste of Belgium, but it's unclear how much damage the car caused to the building.

The person struck, who has not been identified, was transported to UC Medical Center with injuries. CPD said they do not know their current condition.

The driver remained on scene, CPD said. They do not believe alcohol was a factor involved in the crash.

CPD said its investigators are currently reviewing video of the crash.

The crash closed down several streets for roughly an hour.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.