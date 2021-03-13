Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank aims to collect 20K diapers for families on Saturday

CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati families are in need of diapers now more than ever; one in three families can’t afford the diapers they need, according to Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank CEO Megan Fischer.

Organizers of the Buck for Bottoms Diaper Drive, which will take place Saturday at seven Greater Cincinnati-area Once Upon a Child locations, aim to collect tens of thousands of diapers for families in need.

Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank, the only diaper bank in Cincinnati, has seen a tremendous increase in need since the pandemic started. The organization has been giving away more than 25,000 diapers a month.

Fischer said for a brief period, the diaper bank was giving away nearly 50,000 diapers each month. This came at a time when diaper drives were on pause as businesses across the country closed due to the pandemic.

Donating diapers might seem like a small act of kindness, but Fischer said the diaper drive has a huge impact on the community.

“We have over 16,000 children in the Greater Cincinnati area that don't have enough clean diapers every day to keep them happy, healthy and safe, so this is really good timing,” Fischer said.

The drive runs from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Anyone can drop diapers off at the following Once Upon a Child locations:

Florence

Anderson

Hyde Park

Colerain

Western Hills

Fields Ertel

West Chester

Organizers hope to collect about 20,000 diapers, which will help about 400 children. Anyone who donates at least 10 diapers will receive $5 in store credit at Once Upon a Child.

