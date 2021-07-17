St. Vincent de Paul giving record number of fans, AC units to those in need

CINCINNATI — Hot summer temperatures can be frustrating to some and dangerous to others.

St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) has been offering fans and AC units to those in need for 20 years, but said they’ve never seen this big of a demand.

After distributing a record number of AC units and fans already this year, they’ve closed applications for AC units to get through a long wait list. There are still fans available through the end of the month as supplies last.

SVDP has already helped more than 1,300 households this summer through these heat relief programs. Kristen Gallagher, the organization's marketing and communications manager, said the program did start a bit earlier this year, but it's still hard to pinpoint a reason for the surge.

“We know that the past year with COVID, it impacted everyone's life and from many of our neighbors, they may be trying to figure out what it means to have a sustainable lifestyle, in this new post-COVID world,” Gallagher said.

SVDP encourages community members to get involved by donating $15 to provide a fan or $120 to provide an AC unit to a person in need. You can donate online.

If you are in need of a fan or AC unit, call 513-562-8850.