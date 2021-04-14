Two, including a 14-year-old, charged with murdering South Fairmont man last year

CINCINNATI — Police have charged two people, including a 14-year-old boy, with murdering 19-year-old Davon Lipscomb in October last year.

Cincinnati Police Department announced Wednesday that 20-year-old Robert Allie and a 14-year-old boy have both been charged with murder.

In October, the Cincinnati Police Department, officers responded to Bickel Ave. in South Fairmont for a call saying a person had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found Lipscomb suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but ultimately died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information can call 513) 352-3542.