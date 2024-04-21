PD: 18-year-old shot in South Fairmount; no suspects arrested

CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning in South Fairmount, Cincinnati police said.

Police said the shooting took place around 12:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Westwood Avenue.

Officers found the 18-year-old, who has not been identified, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Police did not say what the man's condition was or the severity of his injuries.

Police also have not identified any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.