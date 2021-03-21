Five hospitalized after police chase ends in crash in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — Five people were taken to local hospitals after a police chase ended in a crash in South Fairmount Sunday evening, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

According to CFD, a car police were chasing crashed into a building at Westwood Avenue and Grand Avenue, then caught fire. At least person was also trapped in the car after the crash, CFD said.

Neither the condition of the victims hurt in the crash nor the reason for the police pursuit have been released by officials.

The intersection will be shut down for "quite some time," the Cincinnati Fire Department tweeted at around 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening.