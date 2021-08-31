Watch
Man charged with murder in shooting that killed one, wounded two others

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police have charged 36-year-old Steven Young, who surrendered to Violent Crime Squad officers from District 3 on Tuesday, with the murder of 41-year-old Courtney Evans in June.

On June 20, District 3 officers responded to a call for multiple people shot on the 3000 block of Borden Street around 12:30 a.m., where they found Evans dead from a gunshot wound. Another victim with a gunshot wound was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Officials said a third shooting victim arrived later at the hospital.

Young has been charged with murder, but charges in connection with the other two shooting victims who survived have not been announced.

