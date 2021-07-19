Some CPS students can get vaccinated. Many can't. Should the district relax COVID restrictions?

CINCINNATI — Will Cincinnati Public Schools relax masking and other COVID-19 prevention protocols from last year? The district’s board of education met Tuesday night to discuss its safety plan for the upcoming school year — the first since the widespread introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Adults and teenagers across the country have had access to the shot since spring.

But a large share of CPS’s students still can’t be vaccinated because the FDA has not approved a vaccine for anyone under the age of 12.

“Our little kids are used to wearing masks,” said Jane Simon, who teaches at the K-12 School for Creative and Performing Arts and supports continued masking at the start of the new school year. “It's not a problem. They come to school, they grab their book bag, they grab their lunch box, and they grab their mask."

Hours before the school board meeting, the American Academy of Pediatrics announced a new recommendation that everyone over the age of 2 continue to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.

In light of recommendations like these, school board member and policy chair Mike Moroski said he doesn’t expect major changes to the safety plan at Monday’s meeting. Masking is still required inside CPS buildings.

“Unless our health professionals tell us otherwise, the policy isn’t going to change, in my opinion,” he said.

And from a health professional’s perspective, Children’s Hospital vaccine expert Dr. Robert Frenck said he understands fatigue with masking — but it’s effective, and it’s the best way for people who cannot be vaccinated to keep themselves and others safe.

"For kids that are under 12, where we don't have a vaccine available yet, the social distancing and the masking, that is very effective,” he said. “It’s close to 85 percent effective. It's a pain to do that, and people are getting tired of doing that, but it works."