Sneak a peek inside FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium with Hoxworth Blood Center

CINCINNATI — People can see the inside of FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium a week before it opens if they donate blood at a Hoxworth Blood Center blood drive at the stadium Monday.

Hoxworth Blood Center is teaming up with FC Cincinnati to hold a blood drive from `10 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday inside the team's new stadium. People who donate won't get an official tour of the stadium, but they will get a peek of the field and other facilities as they walk through to the donation site.

"We just hope people will come out, share some selfies, have a good time, save some lives," Jackie Marschall, a public relations specialist with Hoxworth Blood Center, said.

Marschall said the pandemic hasn't limited the center's blood supply, but she expects the need for blood to grow in the next few months.

"Normally the summer months are a pretty hard time for blood centers just because people are out doing stuff, it’s nice out," Marschall said. "I have a feeling that it’s going to be even more of a struggle because people have locked out for a year and now people’s priorities are just to get out and socialize and be with people.”