Smale Riverfront Park named second-best riverwalk in the nation

CINCINNATI — Smale Riverfront Park offers gardens, playgrounds, an incredible view of downtown Cincinnati — and now the park is getting national recognition.

Smale was named the second-best riverwalk in the nation by USA Today's "10Best 2026 Readers' Choice Awards."

The riverwalks chosen to the "10Best" list were nominated by an expert panel and voted on by readers, according to USA Today.

"At Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati, visitors can watch the river traffic float by, cycle along the Ohio River Trail, buy fresh produce at the Castellini Esplanade farmers market, cool off in the Fath Family Fountain or stop to smell the flowers in the Gardner Family Grove and Rose Garden," USA Today wrote.

The park, which is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, is also home to Carol Ann's Carousel, several spraygrounds and is directly near the Black Music Walk of Fame and the Andrew J Brady Music Center.

Smale Riverfront Park was also part of a master plan to further develop and remodel Cincinnati's riverfront and The Banks. Renderings released Monday show the latest plans for the area, which still need to be approved by the city's planning commission.

The most recent urban design plan — created through the city and county's collaboration with a consultant team and local business and community stakeholders — shows plans for a new plaza concept in front of the Underground Railroad Freedom Center, with the remaining five vacant lots used for a mixture of residential housing, office space and hotels, among other things.