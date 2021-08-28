Sheriff: One teen dead, another injured after crashing stolen car

CINCINNATI — A 14-year-old is dead and another teen is injured after crashing a stolen car Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Ridge Road near Interstate 71 for a stolen car that crashed into a utility pole, then a tree and landing on its side.

First responders pronounced the 14-year-old driver dead at the scene after being partially ejected. First responders transported a 13-year-old passenger to Cincinnati Children's Hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies said the car was stolen from Colerain Township.