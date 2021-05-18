Sheriff: Cincinnati man tried to meet 13-year-old for sexual acts

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been arrested and charged with two counts of importuning and one count of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile after police said he tried to meet a 13-year-old for sexual acts.

According to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section (RECI) began investigating 34-year-old Kevin Winterman after an online conversation he engaged in with with an undercover RECI agent, whom he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Officials said Winterman, a registered sex offender, began chatting with the undercover officer and sent the officer nude photos of himself.

Winterman also later went to an agreed upon location to meet the 13-year-old girl for sexual activity, police said.

He was arrested on Tuesday and is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.