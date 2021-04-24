Seton dance team earns national title

ORLANDO, Florida — The Seton High School varsity dance team is returning from Florida as newly-minted national champions.

The Saints secured the 2021 National Small Varsity Pom award at the Universal Dance Association competition in Orlando, Florida on Friday. The team also placed third for Large Varsity Hip Hop.

Submitted by Christy Schutte The Seton High School varsity dance team was just named the 2021 UDA National Pom Champions.

"Absolutely amazing! Double medals!" said Christy Schutte, a spokesperson for Seton High School.

Submitted by Christy Schutte The Saints secured the 2021 National Small Varsity Pom award at the Universal Dance Association competition in Orlando, Florida on Friday.

This is not the first year the Saints have been crowned national champs. The team won in the hip hop category in 2020 and the pom category in 2018.