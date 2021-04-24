Seton dance team earns national title

ORLANDO, Florida — The Seton High School varsity dance team is returning from Florida as newly-minted national champions.
The Saints secured the 2021 National Small Varsity Pom award at the Universal Dance Association competition in Orlando, Florida on Friday. The team also placed third for Large Varsity Hip Hop.
"Absolutely amazing! Double medals!" said Christy Schutte, a spokesperson for Seton High School.
This is not the first year the Saints have been crowned national champs. The team won in the hip hop category in 2020 and the pom category in 2018.