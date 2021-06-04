Watch
Fiery crash involving two semis shuts down I-75

A crash involving two semi trucks on North I-75 has shut down the highway in both directions.
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jun 04, 2021
CINCINNATI — A crash involving two semi trucks on North I-75 near Hopple has shut down the highway in both directions.

The crash resulted in at least one semi-truck catching fire and spilling fuel in the area, according to Cincinnati Fire and EMS.

Crews are currently diverting northbound traffic to I-74. Southbound traffic is starting to clear.

WCPO will continue to update this story.

