Fiery crash involving two semis shuts down I-75

CINCINNATI — A crash involving two semi trucks on North I-75 near Hopple has shut down the highway in both directions.

Serious Crash involving two semis on NB-75 Traffic is shut down in BOTH Directions at 3.8 pic.twitter.com/y1GO4jUDH7 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 4, 2021

The crash resulted in at least one semi-truck catching fire and spilling fuel in the area, according to Cincinnati Fire and EMS.

We continue to operate on NB 75 near Hopple. The fire is out and our hazardous materials FF’s are dealing with leaking fuel. There is no hazard outside of the immediate area. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/4VJfb1rWw1 — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) June 4, 2021

Crews are currently diverting northbound traffic to I-74. Southbound traffic is starting to clear.

WCPO will continue to update this story.