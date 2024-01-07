Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiSedamsville

Actions

PD: 1 in custody after police, SWAT respond to Sedamsville apartment complex for shots fired

Another suspect evaded police
Sedamsville SWAT Situation
Madeline Ottilie/WCPO
A large police presence and a SWAT unit responded to Eatondale Apartments, located at Fairbanks and Delhi avenues, Sunday afternoon.
Sedamsville SWAT Situation
Sedamsville SWAT Response
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 18:04:37-05

CINCINNATI — A large police presence and SWAT unit have cleared a Sedamsville apartment complex after they responded to a shots fired call, Cincinnati police said.

Police responded to Eatondale Apartments, located at Fairbanks and Delhi avenues, just before 3:30 p.m. Police said they were told seven to 10 shots were fired in front of and behind the building, and police also heard additional gunshots.

No one was injured, police said.

A WCPO 9 crew said at one point they saw guns drawn at a specific unit in the complex. Officers were then seen escorting three children out of the complex.

Police said they were told two suspects were inside, and a man in his 20s was taken into custody.

It took time to access the unit the other suspect was in, but police said he was already gone when they did. Police only have a general description of that suspect.

Police said they found shell casings outside.

The police response closed down all lanes of traffic on Fairbanks Avenue for roughly two hours.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.