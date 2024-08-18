Watch Now
CPD: 35-year-old man shot, killed in Sayler Park

CINCINNATI — A 35-year-old man is dead after an early Sunday morning shooting in Sayler Park, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 7200 block of River Road for a reported shooting.

CPD said first responders found Michael Swearingen, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound. Swearingen died at the scene, CPD said.

Police have not released any suspect information in the shooting.

CPD said their investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

