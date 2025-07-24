Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiSayler Park

Actions

Cincinnati police searching for Marine veteran missing since July 2

donald-backer-jr.jpg
Cincinnati police department
donald-backer-jr.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a Marine veteran who hasn't been seen since July 2, according to a release from CPD.

Police are asking the public to contact them at 513.263.8339 if they know the whereabouts of 46-year-old Donald Backer Jr.

Backer is a Marine veteran with a severe PTSD diagnosis, police said.

Backer went missing from the Sayler Park area, CPD said. He has brown hair and brown eyes, stands roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He does not have any identifying tattoos or scars.

Police said he left his vehicle, heading for an unknown destination.

The vehicle police believe he may be driving is a white 2015 GMC Terrain with an Ohio license plate reading KDE 3746. His vehicle was last spotted driving through Kansas on July 7, police said, though they did not say whether Backer was driving it at the time or not.

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
Truck with oversized load shuts down southbound I-75 Ohio police officers ambushed by gunman with an 'arsenal of weapons' ATF offering $7,500 reward for info on mass shooting that killed 11-year-old boy

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.