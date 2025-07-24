Cincinnati police searching for Marine veteran missing since July 2

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a Marine veteran who hasn't been seen since July 2, according to a release from CPD.

Police are asking the public to contact them at 513.263.8339 if they know the whereabouts of 46-year-old Donald Backer Jr.

Backer is a Marine veteran with a severe PTSD diagnosis, police said.

Backer went missing from the Sayler Park area, CPD said. He has brown hair and brown eyes, stands roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He does not have any identifying tattoos or scars.

Police said he left his vehicle, heading for an unknown destination.

The vehicle police believe he may be driving is a white 2015 GMC Terrain with an Ohio license plate reading KDE 3746. His vehicle was last spotted driving through Kansas on July 7, police said, though they did not say whether Backer was driving it at the time or not.

Please help us locate Mr. Donald Backer Jr. He was last seen on 07/2/25. He is missing from the Sayler Park area. Please contact Det. Gettys at 513-263-8339 with any info. pic.twitter.com/aoP3uYfDoZ — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) July 24, 2025