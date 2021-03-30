Two hurt in two-alarm fire in Roselawn Tuesday morning

CINCINNATI — A two-alarm fire in a Roselawn apartment building injured two residents Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Firefighters with the Cincinnati Fire Department were called to the Sparkle Apartments on Sparkle Drive around 4 a.m. for reports of a fire. When they arrived they found the fire on the third floor of the building, Assistant Fire Chief Sherman Smith said.

A 69-year-old man and a woman were injured in a fire at the Sparkle Apartments on Sparkle Drive Tuesday morning, according to Smith. The man is in critical condition, the woman is in serious condition and first responders transported both to the hospital.

Firefighters also rescued a dog from the fire.

The fire is out and investigators are on scene to determine what caused the blaze.

The Red Cross is on scene to help the residents who were displaced from the fire.