Roselawn toy drive serves hundreds, aims to remind families they're not alone

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati toy drive made sure hundreds of families knew they had someone to help them this holiday season.

Kimberly Mabrey, a mom of two, was all smiles at the Toyz in the Neighborhood drive Sunday knowing she had some help making her family smile this holiday season.

"It’s relieving for me. I'm happy that someone else can do for them when I can’t," she said. "I'm a single mother and I struggle and I cannot work. It's a little sad when you can’t afford for your kids."

Toys in the Neighborhood, which is hosted by The Yani Collective, served 600 families last year. This year, the organization reached for the stars and doubled that number Sunday.

"We are trying to basically fill a void," Anthony Williams, a Yani Collective member, said. "There's a lot of, there's a lot of children in this city that may not be able to have the best of Christmases."

The organizers said they didn't just want to provide toys. Families could also come and receive clothes, hair cuts, food for the holidays and more.

Organizers said Sunday's effort was all about flexing the gift of giving as best as they could.

"It's amazing just to see the smiles on their faces and hearing their stories or what they’re going through," Williams said.