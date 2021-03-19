Roselawn tire shop caught fire Friday morning

CINCINNATI — A tire shop in Roselawn caught fire Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Assistant Chief Tom Lakamp with the Cincinnati Fire Department said the fire started inside the store near the intersection of Langdon Farms Road and East Seymour Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters had a hard time getting inside the shop because of the heavy smoke from the fire. The building was heavily secured with iron bars and gates, and firefighters had to use power saws and equipment in order to gain entry before they could fight the blaze.

Lakamp said once firefighters figured out it was a tire fire, a second alarm was struck and firefighters switched from using water to put the fire out to foam since water doesn't work well in this situation.

Because of the more than 1,000 tires stored in the building, the fire department utilized specialized resources, namely a foam pumper and foam unit, fire officials said.

Smoke is expected to continue to come from the area for some time, according to Lakamp. The Environmental Protection Agency has been notified and residents are asked to stay out of the area, but there is no shelter in place order.

Officials are still investigating how the fire started, and there is no word on if anyone was injured in the fire.