CPD: 17-year-old attempts to drive to hospital with critical injuries from Roselawn shooting

CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old was critically injured Saturday night in a shooting in Roselawn, Cincinnati police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. near the 6000 block of Joyce Lane.

Police said the teen attempted to drive to the hospital after the shooting, but his car broken down on the interstate. Police didn't say how he was transported to the hospital after his vehicle broke down.

The victim, who has not been identified, has "critical injuries," police said.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time, and they said the investigation is ongoing.