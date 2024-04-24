CPD: 1 dead after shooting at Roselawn apartment complex

ROSELAWN, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting at a Roselawn apartment complex Wednesday morning, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

The shooting happened at approximately 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Summit Road.

Police said the victim was shot in the face in the doorway of an apartment building. He was shot multiple times, CPD said.

Krizia Williams | WCPO Police said the victim was shot in the doorway at the complex

Police said they performed CPR but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim's age has not been released but police said he is in his late 20s or early 30s.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

No information on possible suspects has been released at this time.

WCPO is on the scene. We will update this story when more information becomes available.