Man arrested, toddler injured after SWAT standoff at Queensgate hotel

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was charged with felonious assault and child endangerment Friday after injuring a two-year-old girl and forcing a standoff with SWAT officers at the Queensgate Quality Inn.

Police said Robert Fogle, 34, seriously injured the toddler and became the subject of a domestic disturbance call at the hotel.

The resulting hour-long standoff forced a temporary halt to traffic along West Eighth Street.

Although officers retrieved the child from Fogle’s hotel room, Lt. Steve Saunders said he barricaded himself inside and refused to come out until stunned with a flash-bang grenade and a 40 mm foam bullet.

Fogle was arrested, briefly hospitalized and taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

According to Saunders, the child — who was also hospitalized after the encounter — is not Fogle’s.

A judge on Saturday issued Fogle a $50,000 bond and ordered him to stay away from children.