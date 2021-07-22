Preview the Black Music Walk of Fame starting Saturday at The Banks

CINCINNATI — The Black Music Walk of Fame is coming to The Banks, and starting this weekend people can get a preview of what the walk will look like.

On Saturday, Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece will unveil the stars that will be in the pavement around the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center. She will also show the full renderings of an interactive park which will be put up around the Black Music Walk of Fame.

Reece took the helm of this development because she said Cincinnati's rich musical history is an important part of music history and the city's culture.

"There are so many African American artists who have come from Cincinnati, born in Cincinnati, recorded in Cincinnati, they're not recognized in their own hometown in a permanent way," Reece said. "We're going to recognize them, not only here, but also have people from all over the world come here as a tourist attraction and learn about our rich history."

Bootsy Collins, the Isley Brothers, Otis Williams and the late Dr. Charles Fold will be the first inductees into the walk of fame. Collins, the Isley Brothers, Williams and some of Fold's family members are expected to be at the event.

The preview begins at 2 p.m. Saturday outside of the ICON Music Center, and it is free to the public. Officials said

the plan is for the walk to be open before the 2022 Cincinnati Music Festival.