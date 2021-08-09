Police: One dead after Friday evening crash on Winton Road

CINCINNATI — A 20-year-old woman is dead after her car crashed into another car Friday evening on Winton Road, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police said the woman was driving south on Winton Road before 8:30 p.m. Friday when she lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle going north. The woman's car then hit a guardrail and flipped, causing her to be ejected from the car.

First responders transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and was treated at the scene of the crash.

Police said excessive speed appears to be a cause of the crash, but they are not sure yet if impairment played a part. Police are still investigating the incident.