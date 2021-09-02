Watch
Police: SWAT team responding to incident in Kennedy Heights

Mariel Carbone/WCPO
A Cincinnati police SWAT team responded Thursday afternoon to an incident on the 6600 block of Iris Avenue in Kennedy Heights, Sept. 2, 2021.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 13:07:23-04

CINCINNATI — A SWAT team responded to an incident in Kennedy Heights early Thursday afternoon, the Cincinnati Police Department tweeted.

Cincinnati Police District Two advised nearby residents to avoid the 6600 block of Iris Avenue.

No information about the nature of the response was immediately available.

WCPO will update this breaking story as it develops.

