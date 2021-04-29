Police searching for missing woman believed to be in danger

CINCINNATI — Authorities are asking for help locating a missing woman who police believe may be going through a mental health crisis.

Chastity Eastman, 34, left her Avondale residential facility on Harvey Avenue in an unknown direction late Wednesday night, police said. She was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a hat and no shoes.

Eastman stands 5-foot-5, weighs 210 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said her hair is possibly braided, and she is known to wear very dramatic make-up, usually drawing a mole on her right cheek. She has also been known to frequent the Downtown area in the past.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Nedra Ward at (513) 569-8600.