Police searching for missing Clifton man with dementia

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for the public's help as they search for a missing man from Clifton who may be in danger.

Leon Vincent, 78, was last seen on the 700 block of Clifton Colony Drive around 8:40 a.m. when he went outside to take out the garbage and never returned home. Police said Vincent has dementia and is in poor mental and physical health and does not have access to his medications.

Vincent is a Black man, 5-foot-7 inches tall, 190 pounds with black hair brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a light green v-neck shirt and tan khaki shorts.

Police said there was a possible sighting of Vincent at the White Castle located at 3030 Central Pkwy. at 9:15 a.m.

Call 911 or (513) 352-6948 if you see Vincent.