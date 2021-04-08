Police respond to monkey sighting on the West Side overnight

CINCINNATI — It might sound bananas, but you read that right.

The Cincinnati Police Department responded early Thursday morning for reports of monkeys on the loose near St. Joseph's Cemetery in East Price Hill.

No monkeys were found though as of 7:50 a.m. Thursday.

It is unclear how many monkeys there are, how large the monkeys are, what kind of monkeys people supposedly saw, whether people saw monkeys or if they actually saw apes, if this is some viral advertising for the new film "Godzilla vs. Kong," or if the creatures were hitchhiking across America on some Greek tragedy style journey of self-discovery in order to get to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden and, much like Odysseus, got lost on the way.

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.