Police looking for endangered, missing Cincinnati man

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are looking for an endangered missing man from the city.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Wayne Connell, 72, drove away from his home on Pameleen Court and he hasn't been heard from since, according to the police.

Connell is about 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighs about 170 lbs. and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police are not sure what clothing Connell was last wearing. Police said he was driving to Oklahoma City in his black 2015 GMC Sierra-1500 which has an Ohio license plate number of 282YUR.

image provided The black 2015 GMC Sierra-1500 Wayne Connell was last seen driving.

Connell also suffers from Alzheimer's.

Police are asking anyone who sees Connell or his truck to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171