Police investigating bomb threat at Lunken Airport, say caller made ransom demand

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a bomb threat at Lunken Airport.

Capt. Joe Richardson said police received an anonymous call around 8 p.m. that someone planted bombs at Lunken Airport.

"It was a voice-over-internet kind of thing, which automatically makes you think swatting," Richardson said. "We can't just assume it's a false run, so we got ahold of the FBI, FAA."

Richardson said the airport tower was closed temporarily. A WCPO crew at the scene said officers are walking around the airport with bomb-sniffing dogs. At this time, nothing has been found.

Police will continue until the area is fully searched.

Richardson said the call came from outside Hamilton County, and the person demanded a ransom "or all these bombs are going to explode."

It is unclear when Lunken Airport will reopen.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.