Police ID pedestrian hit, killed on Interstate 471

CINCINNATI — Police identified the man hit and killed by a driver on Interstate 471 on Tuesday.

A driver hit 57-year-old Wayne Green as he tried to cross the interstate at the 5.3 mile marker at about 10:40 p.m. on April 6, according to Cincinnati police.

The driver was driving a 2020 Honda Fit northbound on the interstate when she struck Green. First responders transported him to University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center, where he died on Sunday.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Neither excessive speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash, police said.