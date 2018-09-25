The Coffee Exchange plans to reopen near site of Pleasant Ridge fire

CINCINNATI - The popular Pleasant Ridge coffee house destroyed by fire in June plans to reopen next year, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The Coffee Exchange has selected a new location at 6041 Montgomery Road that is four times larger and just a block from the building that had to be demolished after the fire.

Buildout is expected to take 6 to 8 months, according to the post.

Owner Sarah Peters hopes to raise $100,000 through a GoFundMe page.

Insurance will cover some equipment purchases but none of the buildout or construction, she wrote.