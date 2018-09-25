The Coffee Exchange plans to reopen near site of Pleasant Ridge fire

WCPO Staff
9:53 PM, Sep 24, 2018
18 mins ago

The Coffee Exchange was demolished after it was destroyed by fire on June 7, 2018.

Jake Ryle | WCPO
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sarah Peters, with her husand Joe, says she hopes to reopen The Coffee Exchange, which was destroyed by fire in Pleasant Ridge on June 7.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CINCINNATI - The popular Pleasant Ridge coffee house destroyed by fire in June plans to reopen next year, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The Coffee Exchange has selected a new location at 6041 Montgomery Road that is four times larger and just a block from the building that had to be demolished after the fire.

Buildout is expected to take 6 to 8 months, according to the post.

Owner Sarah Peters hopes to raise $100,000 through a GoFundMe page.

Insurance will cover some equipment purchases but none of the buildout or construction, she wrote.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top