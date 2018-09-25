The Coffee Exchange plans to reopen near site of Pleasant Ridge fire

Cloudy
The Coffee Exchange was demolished after it was destroyed by fire on June 7, 2018.
Sarah Peters, with her husand Joe, says she hopes to reopen The Coffee Exchange, which was destroyed by fire in Pleasant Ridge on June 7.
CINCINNATI - The popular Pleasant Ridge coffee house destroyed by fire in June plans to reopen next year, according to a post on its Facebook page.
The Coffee Exchange has selected a new location at 6041 Montgomery Road that is four times larger and just a block from the building that had to be demolished after the fire.
Buildout is expected to take 6 to 8 months, according to the post.
Owner Sarah Peters hopes to raise $100,000 through a GoFundMe page.
Insurance will cover some equipment purchases but none of the buildout or construction, she wrote.