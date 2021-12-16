Photo found in Cincinnati yard returned to western Kentucky storm victims

CINCINNATI — When Chelsea Ehemann walked outside her Cincinnati home, she noticed someone's photo in her front yard.

"It was a homecoming picture from back in high school from 2006," Ehemann said. "I looked at it and saw...Ohio County High School. I thought it was Indiana."

Ehemann and her brother looked up the school, discovering the photo actually came from a home more than 200 miles away in Hartford — a city in Ohio County, Kentucky.

"We were like, there was no way that actually happened and got all the way here," Ehemann said.

Ehemann posted the photo on social media, connecting with someone who knew the person in the photo.

"They let me know...the house that it came from was destroyed," Ehemann said. "The family, luckily, is okay ... with minor injuries, but was trapped in their basement for a couple of hours."

Alice Baxley St. Clair, the mother of the boy in the photo, said her son Collin is now a physician in Lexington. He heard from several friends and acquaintances about his old high school photo resurfacing in the Tri-State. St. Clair said their home is heavily damaged, but many of their belongings made it through the storm.

"Our family made it through safe, but our house is ruined," St. Clair said. "The barn is completely gone along with over a mile of white vinyl fence my husband put up. Many of our possessions made it and have been recovered. We have an abundance of people to help us. There are many homes destroyed in our county...we have been blessed by God."

Ehemann was able to mail the photo back, connecting them with another belonging.

"I hope everybody is doing all right and that they can find a little comfort in having a little piece back," Ehemann said. "It's nice to have social media, though, to be able to bring people together and give them back what they, you know, what they lost."

People across the country have joined a Facebook group dedicated to reuniting people with items lost in the quad-state tornado.

St. Clair said people can help those impacted in Ohio County by sending donations to the Beaver Dam Foundation Tornado Relief, PO Box 408, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.

