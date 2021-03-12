Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Cincinnati police identify man found dead in East Price Hill

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Emily Gibney, WCPO
Police identified the man found dead near the intersection of Elberon Avenue and W. 8th Street Thursday night.
WCPO_pedestrian_killed_EPH.png
Posted at 8:18 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 12:22:06-05

Correction: WCPO previously reported that a pedestrian was hit and killed. Police have not released specifics surrounding the man's death.

CINCINNATI — Police have identified the man who was found dead in East Price Hill Thursday night.

Investigators found Phillip Lanton, 28, dead at about 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of Elberon Ave. and W. 8th Street.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news anytime!