Cincinnati police identify man found dead in East Price Hill

Correction: WCPO previously reported that a pedestrian was hit and killed. Police have not released specifics surrounding the man's death.

CINCINNATI — Police have identified the man who was found dead in East Price Hill Thursday night.

Investigators found Phillip Lanton, 28, dead at about 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of Elberon Ave. and W. 8th Street.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.