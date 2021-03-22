Two-alarm fire closes Vine Street for hours Monday morning

CINCINNATI — Vine Street between Mulberry Street and Clifton Avenue is closed Monday morning after a two-alarm fire in Over-the-Rhine, according to officials.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said firefighters were called to a vacant building fire at 2016 Vine St. around 12:30 a.m. Monday. When crews got on scene, they found flames on several floors and the roof of the five-story brick building.

Crews called for a second alarm to help put the flames out. Officials said it took about an hour for firefighters to put most of the fire out.

The Cincinnati Fire Department Fire Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

The fire didn't hurt anyone, but it caused about $50,000 worth of damage to the building. Because of the damage, the Cincinnati Building Department responded to the scene, and they will decide if the building needs to be torn down.

