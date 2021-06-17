Police: Man arrested, charged with murder in June 14 OTR shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police Wednesday arrested and charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Over-the-Rhine earlier this week.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7:30 a.m., Monday, June 14, on the 1500 block of Goose Alley, where they found John Barron, 53, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday evening, police arrested 33-year-old Branden Caulton and charged him with murder in relation to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-852-3040.