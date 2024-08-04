Police: 1 person shot, crashed vehicle into pole in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — One person was shot and crashed their vehicle into a pole along E Clifton Avenue in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 120 block of E Clifton Avenue just after 7 a.m.

Police said one person was shot, causing them to crash their vehicle into a pole.

A WCPO crew could see a white sedan crashed into a utility pole, as well as possible damage to other parked cars along the street.

Police have not identified the person or how severe their injuries are.

CPD also did not say if they have any suspects or anyone in custody for the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.