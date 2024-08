CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old was shot late Monday night in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati police said.

The shooting happened around just before 11 p.m. in Grant Park on McMicken Avenue.

Police said the teen then hopped onto a Metro bus and was found by officers in downtown Cincinnati near Walnut Street and Central Parkway.

The teen was shot in the lower back, and police said he was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Police said they do not have any suspects in the shooting.