Police: 1 hospitalized after shooting in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A person is in "stable condition" after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Over-the-Rhine, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to the area of E. McMicken Avenue and Walnut Street around 2:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are "believed to be non-life-threatening," police said. They are now in stable condition.

Police said the suspect in the shooting is believed to be a man with a thin build, dark clothing and in the age range of the late teens to early twenties.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no further danger to the community, police said.

A representative with Rothenberg Preparatory Academy told WCPO 9 that it was on a 10-minute "lock-in" during the investigation, but it was dismissed at the normal time around 2 p.m.

A WCPO 9 crew also saw a person being taken into custody by police in the 100 block of E. McMicken Avenue. It's unclear what they were taken into custody for.

Our crew also saw Cincinnati Fire Department crews hosing down parts of Walnut Street before they reopened it.