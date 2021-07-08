OTR International Film Festival begins today

CINCINNATI — The Over-The-Rhine International Film Festival is back Thursday, and as people emerge from the pandemic, the festival adopted the name "A New Lens on Life."

This year's films bring together stories from different view points to celebrate diversity. The festival wants to show how movies and media reflect and value all people.

There are 44 films showing at the festival this year at seven locations, including Woodward Theatre and Washington Park. Some films will be shown virtually as well.

"The festival community as a whole has really embraced the idea of this virtual component and it's probably going to be a game changer," TT Stern-Enzi, the artistic director of the festival, said. "It gives us the chance to market and promote and reach out to people outside the region as well and also, it's just really a great piece in terms of accessibility..."

The festival opens at 8 p.m. Thursday and runs through Sunday.