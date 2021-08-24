Economist: For Over-the-Rhine, 'the market is a segregation machine'

Over-the-Rhine’s Black population has declined by 43% in the last decade, according to the latest data from the United States Census Bureau. The number of white residents has increased by 90% in the same span.

It’s a shift that coincides with greater-than-ever investment being poured into the neighborhood, and Earlham College economics professor Jonathan Diskin sees a clear connection: “The market is a segregation machine.”

Diskin has studied the changes in the neighborhood’s population himself, examining what it could mean for the Black residents — many of them in lower-income households — who once made up the majority of Over-the-Rhine’s population.

His diagnosis is straightforward: Gentrification.

“If this trend continues, and it looks likely to continue as development spreads above Liberty Street, the neighborhood is going to become unrepresentative of the city we live in,” he said.

The trend has been facilitated, he added, by a lack of housing subsidies or restrictions on rental costs, plus the skyrocketing costs of its market-rate units, among other issues. And its knock-on effects could continue driving out the people who lived in the neighborhood before it was home to barcades and upscale restaurants.

Vannessa Sparks is not an economist like Diskin. She’s a former Over-the-Rhine resident who had to leave her home after a court battle with the city’s building department — a battle she believes was precipitated by a developer’s interest in her property. She sees the same trends Diskin did, and they sting.

“Gone is my ability to create generational wealth for me and my children and my grandchildren,” Sparks said. “And now we’ve got all of these developers coming into Over-the-Rhine as if they have been sent by God to rescue this neighborhood.”

The office of City Manager Paula Boggs Muething did not respond to a request for comment on Sparks’s case.

Sparks now lives in the city’s West End, where many residents fear another round of gentrification and displacement will coalesce around the TQL Stadium.

Affordable housing advocates saw a bright side in the data collected by census workers, however.

Over-the-Rhine Community Council member Mike Bootes hopes hard numbers will provide proof of the trends people around him have noticed for years, inspiring neighbors and city leaders to take action.

“Issue 3 (a failed charter amendment that would set aside $50 million annually to an affordable housing fund) failed for lack of a significant coalition,” he said. “These numbers will help build the coalition I think is necessary. We need, I think, a political champion.”