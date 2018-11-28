Councilman proposes funding to save Over-the-Rhine Senior Center

CINCINNATI -- A Cincinnati City Council member announced a proposal Wednesday that he said could save the Over-the-Rhine Senior Center.

Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld is proposing the city sell the Race Street property to Cincinnati Area Senior Services, a nonprofit group that provides support services for seniors, for $1.

Also, Sittenfeld has proposed that the city provide $50,000 in one-time funding to help operate the senior center.

Without some financial help, the senior center is in danger of closing, CASS CEO Tracey Collins previously said.

The senior center has been located at 1720 Race St. for 30 years, according to Sittenfeld. Funding from the city dropped from $132,000 in 2007 to $67,000 in 2010, $19,000 in 2015 and then nothing for two years, according to Collins. She said the United Way also halved the funding it provided to the center in 2017.

Members of the community have rallied around the center since officials announced it could close. Local leaders looked at other potential locations that could offer some of the services the center provides, but some residents said a move would be too far.

Sittenfeld said his plan would allow the Over-the-Rhine Senior Center to remain in its current location.