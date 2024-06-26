Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiOver-the-Rhine

Actions

Cincinnati police release photos of suspects in Over-the-Rhine shooting that left 3 injured

A man is in critical condition and 2 others were hurt during a triple shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Saturday morning. The shooting happened outside a bar and in close proximity to multiple other businesses in the popular OTR neighborhood.
OTR June 15 Shooting Suspects
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jun 26, 2024

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have released images of the suspects in an Over-the-Rhine shooting that left 1 person in critical condition and 2 others injured.

Police believe these two individuals were involved in the shooting, that took place on June 15 around 1:30 a.m.

Officers near the intersection of Clay and 13th streets, which is located near a popular OTR bar, heard "gunshots and screaming."

Officers on scene told WCPO 9 "everything happened pretty fast."

One victim was found in a parking lot behind a bar, and a second victim was found "bleeding in the street," police said.

Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, public information officer for CPD, said a man in his 40s was transported to UC Medical Center and is in critical condition after the shooting. A second man was also transported to UC Medical Center and is in stable condition, Cunningham said.

Cunningham also said a third man was taken to UC Medical Center in a person vehicle, and he is in stable condition as well.

Police have not revealed the identity of the victims.

Police also have not said what they believe led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!