Early morning shooting in Over-the-Rhine leaves man dead

CINCINNATI — An early morning shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday left one man dead.

Investigators said the man who died is in his 40s. His identify has not yet been released.

Cincinnati Police said the shooting happened on East McMicken Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Officers said the man was shot in his car. Investigators plan to use security footage in the area to help solve the crime.

Police have not arrested any suspects in the case.

The shooting is in the same area where a different shooting happened in late September that killed a woman and injured two others.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.