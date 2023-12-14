Watch Now
CFD: Man arrested for arson after allegedly setting fire inside Over-the-Rhine Kroger

Rae Hines/WCPO
A man has been arrested after allegedly starting a fire inside the Kroger in Over-the-Rhine on Dec. 13, 2023.
Posted at 1:08 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 13:08:22-05

CINCINNATI — A 43-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly started a fire inside the Kroger in Over-the-Rhine, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

Around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to a fire at 100 East Court Street, which is the Kroger On the Rhine location.

CFD said a fire was intentionally set in an aisle of the store, which was occupied with numerous people at the time.

The fire caused all of Walnut Street to be shut down near the Kroger store while crews responded.

After investigation, Scott Day, 43, has been arrested and charged with aggravated arson to a person, a first degree felony; aggravated arson, a second degree felony; and aggravated arson to property, a fourth degree felony.

He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

