ODOT: All northbound lanes of I-75 shut down at Norwood Lateral for repairs, maintenance

CINCINNATI — Drivers are being rerouted as all northbound lanes of I-75 at the Norwood Lateral are shut down Saturday due to maintenance and repairs, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said.

ODOT is asking all drivers to use the I-71 to State Route 126 (Norwood Lateral) exit or alternative routes as crews work to fix the "Norwood Dip."

We ask for your patience while we fix the 'Norwood Dip.' Please use I-71 to S.R. 126, or other alternative routes, and we thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/bqe1EUYQpC — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) October 5, 2024

According to ODOT's website, the northbound lanes will be closed between the Norwood Lateral exit ramp and the westbound on-ramp from State Route 562 from Friday night through 3 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

Next weekend, I-75 North will be closed between the Norwood Lateral exit ramp and the westbound on-ramp from State Route 562 beginning 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 through 3 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Similar to the closure this weekend, drivers will be detoured via the Norwood Lateral, I-71 and I-275 West.