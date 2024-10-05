Watch Now
ODOT: All northbound lanes of I-75 shut down at Norwood Lateral for repairs, maintenance

All lanes will be shut down through 3 a.m. Monday
All northbound lanes of I-75 are shut down at the Norwood Lateral due to repairs and maintenance, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.
CINCINNATI — Drivers are being rerouted as all northbound lanes of I-75 at the Norwood Lateral are shut down Saturday due to maintenance and repairs, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said.

ODOT is asking all drivers to use the I-71 to State Route 126 (Norwood Lateral) exit or alternative routes as crews work to fix the "Norwood Dip."

According to ODOT's website, the northbound lanes will be closed between the Norwood Lateral exit ramp and the westbound on-ramp from State Route 562 from Friday night through 3 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

Next weekend, I-75 North will be closed between the Norwood Lateral exit ramp and the westbound on-ramp from State Route 562 beginning 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 through 3 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Similar to the closure this weekend, drivers will be detoured via the Norwood Lateral, I-71 and I-275 West.

