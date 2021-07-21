Controversial comments during sermon at Crossroads Church angers LGBTQIA+ community

DAVID MAHAN, the director of policy with Center for Christian Virtue — Comments made by a guest speaker at a local megachurch during a sermon Sunday, July 18, angered members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

David Mahan, the director of policy with Center for Christian Virtue, made homophobic and transphobic comments in front of a congregation at Crossroads Church in Oakley.

“If you have a child struggling with gender dysphoria and you go to a clinic in this area, eventually you’ll get down to brass tacks on if you want a dead daughter or a live son,” Mahan said.

He later said that in current popular culture, people who are LGBTQ+ never get the help they deserve. Mahan said that he loved the congregation and that he simply wanted to help kids steer away from suicide due to gender dysmorphia.

According to the mission statement on their website, Center for Christian Virtue, formerly known as Citizens for Community Values, "seeks the good of our neighbors by advocating for public policy that reflects the truth of Gospel."

According to the event listing on CCV’s website, Mahan was supposed to speak at the 8:30 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:45 a.m. services.

“Come to their first church service to have this guy completely delegitimize their existence," said Brian Webb, former worship leader at Crossroads Church Oakley. "Can’t imagine the emotional toll it’s going to take on those kids.”

Crossroads Church released the following statement about the incident:

"This past weekend, Crossroads hosted a guest speaker who broached the subject of children seeking to transition to a different gender. Unfortunately, there are many who have been hurt and are looking for clarity. Regardless of a person’s sexual or gender identity, we love them and welcome them, as does God. What was shared this weekend was never meant to hurt anyone, and we deeply regret that it did. This is a topic that warrants increased care and empathy and we’re sorry that didn’t happen this weekend. Crossroads also does not financially or otherwise support any political organizations and their platforms including the Center for Christian Virtue, where this weekend’s speaker is employed. We have no intention of being activistic in this or any other political space. Our main goal has and will always be to bring people to Christ."

Webb said Mahan's comments in that forum were unacceptable – and may lead to transgender people dealing with more guilt and shame.

“I think the apology is weak," Webb said. "The statement Crossroads made was by and large, 'we didn’t mean to hurt you; we’re sorry you’re hurt.'”

