Oak Hills student dies in crash

CINCINNATI -- An Oak Hills High School student died in a crash Monday morning, a school official said.

Conner Cain died Tuesday after he was seriously injured from a traffic crash Monday morning near 2801 River Rd.

The Cincinnati Police Department said Cain was driving a 2004 Ford Taurus westbound on River Road when he crossed the double yellow line and struck a 2014 Ford F-150 being driven by Kenneth Orloff, 26.

Cain had serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital by the Cincinnati Fire Department where he later died from his injuries. Orloff had minor injuries and was treated and released by Cincinnati fire units at the scene of the crash.

Both Cain and Orloff were wearing their seatbelts.

Guidance counselors will be available for students and staff at the school.

