Indiana police arrest man accused of murdering Cincinnati woman in 2020

Police in Indiana arrested a man Wednesday accused of shooting and killing a woman in Cincinnati last spring.

On April 9, 2020, Cincinnati Police found a woman shot after she crashed her car on Colerain Avenue in Northside.

Megan Donahue, 34, crashed at about 1:43 a.m. on Colerain near Leeper Street. She later died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Indiana State Police and the Jefferson County, Indiana Sheriff's deputies arrested 25-year-old Travis Bailey on a murder warrant Wednesday. According to court records, police have been searching for Bailey since April 16, 2020.

Bailey is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call (513) 352-3542.

