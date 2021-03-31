Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiNorthside

Actions

Indiana police arrest man accused of murdering Cincinnati woman in 2020

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO
File photo, Hamilton County Justice Center
WCPO_Hamilton_County_Justice_Center_day_1532275023915_93042637_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 5:45 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 17:45:31-04

Police in Indiana arrested a man Wednesday accused of shooting and killing a woman in Cincinnati last spring.

On April 9, 2020, Cincinnati Police found a woman shot after she crashed her car on Colerain Avenue in Northside.

Megan Donahue, 34, crashed at about 1:43 a.m. on Colerain near Leeper Street. She later died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Indiana State Police and the Jefferson County, Indiana Sheriff's deputies arrested 25-year-old Travis Bailey on a murder warrant Wednesday. According to court records, police have been searching for Bailey since April 16, 2020.

Bailey is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call (513) 352-3542.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news anytime!